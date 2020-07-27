Robert Bosch makes a play to be the global go-to for auto software

Bosch expects the overall global market for what it calls "software-intensive electronics systems" to grow from about $23 billion today to more than $90 billion by 2030.
That figure includes software and hardware from relatively simple electronic control units and sensors to on-board computers with microprocessors.
Kroeger said Bosch's advantage is that it is present in every automotive software and electronics area, even having its own silicon production facilities.
Bosch ranks No. 1 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide sales to automakers of $46.6 billion in 2019.
"It will be easier for us to integrate all those parts, to offer the right interfaces, and that's a big differentiator compared to competitors that always have a gap here or there," he said.
The growing focus on vehicle software was highlighted by software problems with two critical Volkswagen models, the ID3 electric car and the eighth-generation Golf. The Volkswagen Group has shaken up its software leadership and organization, shifting responsibility to Audi to develop software for the group's brands.
A McKinsey & Co. report said: "The latest automotive innovations, including intuitive infotainment, self-driving abilities and electrification, depend less on mechanical ingenuity than on software quality, execution and integration.
"A typical new-generation vehicle likely has a software architecture composed of five or more domains, together comprising hundreds of functional components in the car and in the cloud."