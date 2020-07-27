Robert Bosch makes a play to be the global go-to for auto software

Harald Kroeger, a member of Bosch's management board who now oversees those divisions, among others, will be responsible for the new division.

Bosch sees the need for a global go-to automotive software supplier.

A typical new vehicle currently requires 100 million lines of software code to deliver a growing number of safety, performance and comfort features, Kroeger told Automotive News Europe.

But fully automated vehicles will need 200 million to 300 million lines, he said.

"Software content has become bigger and bigger, and what we're doing now is creating a new center of gravity for software-intensive products at Bosch," he said.

Bosch has about 30,000 software engineers, Kroeger said, and about 8,000 of them will be assigned to the new Cross-Domain Computing Solutions division.

The new Bosch business will have about 700 associates in North America, mostly in two Detroit-area offices in Plymouth and Farmington Hills, Mich.

Bringing together engineers from different vehicle functions will help Bosch take a more holistic approach to developing vehicle architecture.