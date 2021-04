TOKYO -- Renesas Electronics Corp. will resume production by April 19 at a chipmaking factory in eastern Japan that suffered a fire last month, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

The production stoppage has caused a major supply disruption for automakers around the world already hit by a chip shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asahi reported it would take two more months, until late June, before chip production returns to pre-fire levels at Renesas.