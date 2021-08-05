Qualcomm offers to buy Veoneer for $4.6 billion, topping Magna bid

Magna had offered to buy rival Veoneer in July for about $3.8 billion in cash.

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. said on Thursday it had offered to acquire Swedish auto technology supplier Veoneer Inc. for $4.6 billion, trumping an earlier bid by Canadian rival Magna International Inc.

Qualcomm hopes to grow its automotive chips business by creating open and competitive platforms for automakers along with Veoneer.

Magna had offered to buy rival Veoneer in July for about $3.8 billion in cash, looking to boost its efforts on building driver assistance tech geared toward autonomous vehicles.

U.S.-listed shares of Veoneer, which makes advanced driver assistance systems that add features ranging from collision warning to parking assist, rose 27 percent in early trading.

Veoneer's systems also collect data from cameras and radar to monitor surroundings, interpret the situation and take action.

Magna International did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Aptiv posts $147 million net profit for Q2, lifts forecast
