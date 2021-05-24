Purchasing departments mostly score higher with suppliers

Six of the U.S. market’s major automakers continue to operate in two tiers of supplier relations, according to the annual North American Automotive OEM-Supplier Working Relations Index Study by Plante Moran.

Despite a year of supply chain troubles from pandemic shutdowns and microchip shortages, Toyota, Honda and General Motors each saw higher grades for their supply chain management, as did the lower-tier Nissan, while Ford and Stellantis lost ground in this year’s study.

But details of the study point to unique issues at each automaker. Stellantis suppliers indicated that the pending merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group created uncertainty between purchasing managers and suppliers over policies and program decisions. Ford suppliers voiced some dissatisfaction with that company’s policies for resolving financial issues. And GM’s parts makers hailed the automaker for making a greater effort to communicate with its supply base in a timely manner during the past year of challenges.