Prying the lid off of warranty data

The company is selling a predictive analysis that projects when a given part will fail, based on how it performed in the past. The data it is now offering to auto companies is essentially what insurance companies rely on to operate — actuarial data. We Predict was founded by an insurance executive, James Davies, formerly with Lloyd's of London; he is now We Predict's CEO.

That product offering sounds simple. But the potential implications are wide-ranging.

An automaker could ask for the performance data of a competitor's individual part, or of every part used by the competitor, or of every part in the industry.

Easier access to warranty data would permit one automaker to benchmark how a competitor is faring on the performance of a given part. Historically, an automaker knew only how its own parts were performing. And while a manufacturer might improve its warranty performance year over year, it still wouldn't know how that performance stacked up against rivals.

That insight will play into the hands of automotive purchasing managers, Stephens said. Buyers would be able to see how a component performed over time inside of a competitor's vehicle to determine whether to buy it.

But conversely, the information could bolster a supplier's sales pitch by providing third-party proof of a part's performance, said Stephens, who previously worked as director of quality data management at GM International Operations, and at J.D. Power.