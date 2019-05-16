Plant problems take toll on Visteon

Visteon CEO Sachin Lawande laid bare the "operational challenges" to explain the company's financial performance setback.

One, he said, was the learning curve in launching a tricky product that Visteon says is promising but hard to make — a vehicle information screen with a curved center.

The second chal-lenge was also complex, in a different way. Visteon encountered "inefficiencies" in moving operations from a factory in Reynosa, Mexico, to a new plant in the same industrial park.

Lawande, speaking last month on a conference call with analysts and investors, was unsparing in describing the plant problems in Mexico.

"Fundamentally, this is a case of poor plant shop floor management, and we have already replaced the management team at the plant," he said.

The Reynosa problems knocked $3 million off the company's quarterly gross margin, representing sales revenue minus cost of sales. To put that in perspective, the company's total gross margin was $66 million for the first quarter, a 49 percent decline from a year earlier, and a painful misstep when profits are growing thin for many around the industry. Visteon net income fell 78 percent to $14 million for the quarter.

Lawande expressed exasperation with the Mexico plant project.

"Two years ago, we relocated our other plant in Mexico into a brand-new facility and we did that flawlessly," he said. "So this is not something that we do not understand how to do."

The Reynosa factory makes instrument clusters, displays and infotainment and telematics products for global vehicle manufacturers, the company said. To keep up with customer orders dur-ing the transition, the plant incurred premium freight charges and higher labor costs, Lawande said.

Visteon said the move is now complete. But according to the supplier's first-quarter results presentation, resolving any remaining financial effects could linger into the second quarter.