Piston Group sues to regain minority enterprise status

Minority certification group was 'vindictive, willful, wanton or malicious,' lawsuit contends

Crain's Detroit Business
At the center of the dispute is whether Piston Group owner and Chairman Vinnie Johnson runs the day-to-day operations of his large supplier.

DETROIT -- Vinnie Johnson's Piston Group on Tuesday made good on its promise to file a lawsuit against the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council over its decision to decertify the auto supplier as a minority-run business.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court, alleges the council and its president, Michelle Sourie Robinson, were "vindictive, willful, wanton or malicious" in their actions to decertify Piston Group as a minority business enterprise in February, the company said in a news release. The organization decertified Piston Group on the grounds that the day-to-day operations of Johnson's company were largely run by white men, in violation of the organization's rules.

The loss of its minority business enterprise status could be quite costly for Piston Group. Automakers spend billions of dollars working with minority-business enterprises and tout those purchasing totals. Automakers' reactions to Piston Group's decertification could cause the suburban Detroit supplier to face steep financial consequences.

"Customers have contacted Piston Group and its subsidiary companies regarding MBE certification," the lawsuit said. "The lack of certification will impact customer relationships to varying degrees, but the extent is currently unknown."

The council said in a statement: "While we have not received a copy of the lawsuit, we find its reported premise to be without merit. Furthermore, we find it unfortunate that a corporation that, for years, benefited from minority business advocacy has now chosen to sue the MMSDC rather than comply with the rules that the organization applies to all of its member MBEs."

The organization said it followed its processes in withdrawing the certification, including appeals.

"Membership in the MMSDC is voluntary and subject to acceptance of its rules," the statement said. "Our policies are not designed to create wealth for one individual, but to create wealth for entire communities of color through entrepreneurship."

At the center of the dispute is whether Johnson runs the day-to-day operations of his large supplier, which operates four subsidiaries — Piston Automotive, Irvin Automotive, the Detroit Thermal Systems joint venture with Valeo and office furniture unit Airea.

Left to right, Bob Holloway, Joe Finn and Melissa Price are the CEOs of operating units of Piston Group.
To be certified, a company must be 51 percent majority-owned by a person of color, actively managed in the day-to-day operations by a person of color and operate independently.

Frank Ervan, Piston Group's vice president of government affairs, is a Black man. The rest of the executive team, with exception to Chairman Johnson, is white. Bob Holloway is president of Piston Automotive, which accounts for $2.2 billion of the company's nearly $2.9 billion in revenue. Joe Finn, serves as CEO of Irvin Automotive and Detroit Thermal Systems. Melissa Price is president of Piston's office furniture unit Airea, which makes up a small percentage of the company's overall revenue.

Gordon Fournier, Piston Group COO and CFO, and Rob Fisher, group vice president of marketing and sales, are also white men.

It remains unclear how the MMSDC determined Johnson was not in control of the daily operations of his company. The certification process involves a rigorous review involving attorneys, accountants and certified fraud examiners and the determination to decertify Piston Group was verified by a third-party, the MMSDC told Crain's in a statement.

Piston Group appealed the decision and said in April that it would seek a legal remedy to the decertification if it lost the appeal. On Monday, the MMSDC upheld its decision without a hearing, leading to Tuesday's lawsuit.

"While the subsidiaries' CEOs are currently white, Vinnie Johnson is the one who has ultimate authority for all decisions within each Piston Group company and is involved in the daily operations of these companies in a manner that would be expected for a business of Piston Group's size," Mark Zausmer, managing partner at Farmington Hills-based Zausmer PC and lawyer for Piston Group, said in the release.

The lawsuit alleges Robinson has an ax to grind with Piston Group, most notably being upset the company hired away then-council executive Ervin in 2018. The lawsuit also alleges Robinson threatened to decertify Piston on several occasions after Johnson declined to donate $300,000 to an MMSDC initiative and failure to participate as a sponsor in the organization's golf outing fundraiser in 2019.

The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment to force the council to recertify Piston Group, alleging the pulling of its certification was improper because Johnson does run the day-to-day operations. The lawsuit also seeks monetary and punitive damages.

"We are confident that Piston Group's rightful designation as a certified minority-business enterprise will be recognized by the courts, and we welcome the opportunity to present our case," Zausmer said in the release.

In a statement, Piston Group said it has 516 salaried employees in its offices across the U.S., 34 percent of whom are minorities and 31 percent women.

Piston Group ranks No. 72 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $2.85 billion in 2019.

