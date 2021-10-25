Panasonic unveils prototype battery for Tesla

The unit has five times the storage capacity of current products

Reuters
Bloomberg

TOKYO -- Panasonic unveiled a more advanced prototype battery that has five times the storage capacity of current ones, with the company's battery chief saying it will help deepen business ties with U.S. electric-car maker Tesla.

During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu unveiled the new battery for the first time, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) EV batteries.

Panasonic this year established a test line in Japan to make the 4680 format, which is a 46 mm (1.6 inches wide) and 80 mm tall battery cell that Tesla says will store more energy, halve battery costs and drive a 100-fold increase in battery production by 2030.

"We have developed this because of the strong desire of the other party, and we think this can only lead to stronger ties," Tadanobu said.

Panasonic's commitment to deepening business ties with Tesla comes as the EV maker diversifies its suppliers beyond the Japanese company, forging supply contracts with South Korea's LG Energy Solution, owned by LG Chem, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Can a hard crystal improve range of EVs?
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GaN Systems says gallium nitride can enable more efficient, lower-cost power electronics for EVs.
Can a hard crystal improve range of EVs?
More than half of the GreenConcept tire is made of renewable materials.
Continental explores tire made partly from recycled, renewable materials
stellantisminority-MAIN_i.jpg
Stellantis, National Business League kick off Black supplier initiative
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-25-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive