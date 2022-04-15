Once a leader in EV batteries, AESC mounts a comeback

Just 60 miles up the highway from the Bowling Green industrial park where Envision AESC will recruit and train 2,000 workers to launch production in 2025, Ford Motor Co. and its Korean battery partner SK Innovation have begun clearing land to construct a $5.8 billion manufacturing center with two battery plants. And 100 miles south of Bowling Green in Spring Hill, Tenn., General Motors and its battery partner, Korea's LG Chem, are constructing a $2.3 billion battery plant to supply new GM electric vehicles.

The new Envision AESC operation will supply Mercedes-Benz's newly launched EV production line in Vance, Ala., 300 miles south of the plant. But it will also pitch future business to other U.S. automakers, Envision AESC Group CEO Shoichi Matsumoto told Automotive News last week.

"We have growth plans for both the U.S. and other regions around the world," Matsumoto said.

He declined to say what other automakers the new Kentucky plant will supply. Its initial capacity will allow it to supply 300,000 vehicles a year by 2027.

In addition to Mercedes-Benz and Nissan, the supplier also has business outside North America with Honda Motor Co.