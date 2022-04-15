Once a leader in EV batteries, AESC mounts a comeback

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Envision AESC of Japan — one of the industry's earliest mass producers of electric vehicle batteries — moved last week to reclaim its U.S. initiative, saying it will build a $2 billion battery cell and module plant in Bowling Green, Ky., to supply "numerous" customers.
AESC was created in 2007 as a venture between Nissan Motor Co. and NEC Corp. primarily to support the automaker's pioneering effort to market the electric Leaf.
But now, 15 years later, battery-making giants are rapidly sinking billions into U.S. manufacturing projects as automakers plan dozens of new EVs.