Parts sector to Stellantis: You can’t have your cake and eat it, too

Top officials representing Canada’s auto suppliers appear ready to push back against new contract language from Stellantis that fully insulates the company against cost increases and also demands returning any savings.
“The majority of our folks feel that they don’t blindly take contracts that have this kind of language in it,” Jeanine Lassaline-Berglund, president of the Canadian Association of Moldmakers, told Automotive News Canada.
Purchase-order terms and conditions that took effect for new contracts as of Jan. 1 cover all of Stellantis’ suppliers globally. The new terms were first reported by Automotive News earlier in February.