Parts sector to Stellantis: You can’t have your cake and eat it, too

Events such as the pandemic, semiconductor shortages, raw-material price spikes or other disruptions are now “deemed foreseeable” by suppliers, according to the new terms. That means they must assume that these will occur and absorb any attendant costs.

But while they can’t shift these costs to Stellantis through price increases, suppliers are obliged to pass on cost savings they achieve in other circumstances to the automaker.

Yanking the supply chain

Stellantis Canada would not comment on the new provisions, which aren’t sitting well with key players of the automotive supply chain.

CAMM and sibling organization Automate Canada represent more than 800 Ontario companies making everything from industrial moulds and tooling to assembly-line robots.

“What’s not certain in the contracts is whether it’s only for [parts] manufacturers or if it is something they’re proposing for their entire supply chain,” said LassalineBerglund, who canvassed her members after learning of Stellantis’ new terms.