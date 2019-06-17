A new era brings new challenges to automaker-supplier relations

Toyota and Honda again ranked highest, while FCA tumbled for the sixth straight year, falling to last. Nissan ended a four-year decline, posting the biggest improvement of the six automakers, but still ranking second from the bottom.

FCA issued a statement saying: “We are not at all satisfied with where we are. This feedback will help us make the kind of transformational changes we’ve embarked on as a business.”

The company said it will use internal surveys and meetings with suppliers to help improve.

Daron Gifford, Plante Moran's automotive industry consulting leader, said automakers are learning how to work with suppliers that are new to the industry, including producers of software, cyberware products and artificial intelligence-based systems.

"The new suppliers they're having to deal with now are not so easy to deal with because they don't know the auto industry," Gifford said. "The new suppliers coming in are kind of like, 'What's this cost-down thing every year? Nah, we don't do that.' They're struggling with terms and conditions and intellectual property and who gets what on this whole thing.

"If the trust isn't there," Gifford said, "then the sharing of innovations gets a little difficult."