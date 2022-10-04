China EV tech seen as critical, but tax breaks raise questions for Michigan

The move to subsidize manufacturers headquartered in China — the main global economic rival to the U.S. and often the go-to adversary in political rhetoric — has drawn criticism.

But it also suggests that the EV race cannot be run alone and that as China looks to take a foothold in an electrifying U.S. automotive market, Michigan is open for business, said Brian Wu, professor of strategy and director of China Initiatives at University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

"The new investment is especially meaningful because it's consistent with efforts to create a more sustainable environment, to invest in cleaner energy," Wu said of the Gotion project. "It creates opportunity for China and the U.S. to collaborate on one of the most pressing problems for human beings."

As it stands now, China is miles ahead in the transition to electrification. A record 3.3 million EVs were sold last year in China, the most in the world and more than five times as many as the U.S., according to S&P Global Inc. The Far East controls about 75 percent of the market for raw materials that make up car batteries.

While localizing the automotive supply chain makes sense to some degree, decoupling it from China is not practical, Wu said. Chinese suppliers such as Gotion and CATL Co. are expected to invest billions of dollars and create thousands of jobs in the U.S. in the coming years, and steering that toward Michigan is a smart play, according to Wu.