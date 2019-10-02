Metal parts supplier Chassix rebrands to Aludyne

DETROIT -- Metal parts supplier Chassix Holdings Inc. is rebranding itself to better reflect the growth of its brand and role in the shifting mobility landscape.

The company officially rebranded to Aludyne on Oct. 1, according to a Tuesday news release .

The new name reflects the trajectory of an evolving industry that calls for lighter and safer vehicle components, the release said.

"Our company has always been committed to evolving with our customers and their needs. As we look to the future, we wanted a name to demonstrate our expertise and role in the mobility industry," president and CEO Andreas Weller said in a release. "Aludyne expresses our lightweighting knowledge and dynamic approach to manufacturing."

The supplier, based in suburban Detroit, returned to growth mode this year following its 2015 prepackaged bankruptcy reorganization. Chassix filed for protection in March of that year and emerged with new lines of credit in July.

Earlier this year, Aludyne tapped Weller, former president of the Asia Pacific region for Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG, as its new leader. He is tasked with overseeing the supplier's global expansion and boosting efforts in electrification, emissions reduction and improved fuel economy.

Company officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The supplier opened a new sales and engineering office in Munich, Germany, in January and is in the process of opening new plants in Suzhou, China, and Ostrava, Czech Republic, the release said.

Aludyne, which makes lightweight aluminum and iron cast chassis, powertrain and sub-frame auto components, "enables lighter weight vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints," the release said. Last year, it generated $1 billion in annual sales.

The supplier employs more than 4,000 people and has 22 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers across nine countries. Aludyne bills itself as one of the biggest aluminum subframe producers in Europe and the largest supplier of aluminum steering knuckles in the world, the release said.

