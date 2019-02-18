MEMA promotes Long to lead supplier group

WASHINGTON -- The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association on Monday tapped William Long as its new president. He replaces Steve Handschuh, who retired in December.

The umbrella organization represents automotive suppliers, aftermarket suppliers, heavy duty truck manufacturers and remanufacturers that collectively employ 4.6 million people.

Long previously led the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, MEMA's light-vehicle aftermarket division, as well as MEMA's executive vice president for government affairs.

Among his priorities will be helping the industry deal with threats to free trade, administration efforts to ease fuel economy rules after members invested heavily to comply, a workforce skills gap and technological changes.

Prior to joining AASA in 2012, Long was a strategic and brand consultant to the automotive industry. He spent 25 years at Echlin and Dana, where he led the company's engine management division, and as an executive at Proliance International, a manufacturer of temperature control and heat exchange products.

Long also held leadership positions with NASCAR in Daytona Beach and IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.