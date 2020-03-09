Marelli will relocate North American headquarters in suburban Detroit

DETROIT — Diversified global auto supplier Marelli said it will consolidate three offices in suburban Detroit into a new North American headquarters in Southfield, Mich.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles last year sold parts unit Magneti Marelli to Japan's Calsonic Kansei in a $6.5 billion deal. The company, renamed Marelli, has spent months digesting its massive global combination of operations and cultures.

"The integration of the two companies is the most important thing if we want to grow, if we want to have cross sales, if we want to have the right synergies," Marelli CEO Beda Bolzenius told Automotive News in February.

The office building offered a central location to automaker customers and had minimal impact on employees, said Lisa Van Giesen, a Marelli spokeswoman.

The move is expected to begin in late fall and be completed by March 2021, Marelli's statement said.

The new headquarters in Southfield is the former headquarters of auto supplier Federal-Mogul Corp. and will house 500 employees from the three offices. The company will occupy nearly 200,000 square feet at the new location.

Bringing everyone under one roof improves communication, collaboration and the integration of the two companies, Van Giesen said.

Marelli produces a variety of auto parts, from powertrain components to suspension systems along with climate-control, engine-cooling and exhaust systems.