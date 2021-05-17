Marelli partners up to play in e-axles

As it weaves new strategies out of the combined global portfolios of the former Calsonic and the former Magneti Marelli, 2-year-old Japanese-Italian supplier Marelli Corp. has added a layer — a critical piece that will enable it to compete in electric vehicle e-axles.

Marelli said last week that it has formed a joint venture with Belgian driveline and powertrain solutions supplier Punch Motive International to develop and manufacture the systems.

Marelli will supply electric motors, inverters and software to the venture, called Marelli Electric Powertrain Strasbourg, while Punch will supply gearbox components and contribute development and manufacturing expertise.

With the JV, Marelli is working to become a fully integrated systems supplier, said Hannes Prenn, who was named CEO of Marelli's electric powertrain business in March.

"The JV with Punch is really the missing piece for us to become an e-axle supplier," Prenn told Automotive News last week. "That's the minimum requirement you need to have in order to become successful in the overall electrification market."