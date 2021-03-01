Major hydrogen fuel cell factory coming to suburban Chicago

A New York-based company that develops hydrogen-powered commercial trucks is going to begin producing fuel cells near Chicago later this year.
Hyzon Motors said it will begin manufacturing in a 28,000-square-foot facility by year's end and eventually hire about 50 people. The Bolingbrook, Ill., facility could produce enough fuel-cell membrane electrodes for up to 12,000 trucks a year and will be the largest plant of its kind in the U.S., the company said. Most of the production for hydrogen fuel-cell components is overseas, Hyzon said.