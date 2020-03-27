Magna thinks its new mask sanitizer can 'really save lives' amid pandemic

TORONTO -- Magna International Inc. says it’s ready to make a product that could be used in hospitals to disinfect masks and other personal protective equipment that are in short supply amid the global outbreak of COVID-19.

But first, the Canadian-based global automotive supplier says it needs to find a specialized “Level 3” lab that’s willing to test the device to ensure it works against the specific novel coronavirus that causes the potentially fatal respiratory disease.

“We think we can really save lives. We’ve just got to get this testing done,” Scott Mitchell, Magna’s global director, new technology and innovation, told Automotive News Canada.

The challenge is finding a laboratory willing and able to take on the task, said John O’Hara, president, Magna Mechatronics, mirrors and lighting.

“They’re all absolutely swamped testing other things to do with COVID-19,” Mitchell said.

“The hospitals aren’t going to take any chances,” O’Hara added.

According to Industry Canada “containment Level 3 labs have added safety and security measures because they contain more infectious pathogens like anthrax, tuberculosis and West Nile virus.”

Magna’s device, called the Puro, has been in development for about five years. It’s roughly the size of a picnic cooler and relies on ozone gas to disinfect and deodorize anything that’s not easily laundered.

Originally designed as a commercial and consumer product, it could be used to clean everything from kids’ toys to restaurant menus and hotel room TV remotes, the company said.

Ozone gas is a proven technology already used by professional sports teams to disinfect their equipment, the company said. It’s also been shown to be effective against MRSA, a type of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and against H1N1, a new virus that emerged in 2009, dubbed the swine flu.

Now, Magna is hoping it can help fight the battle against the COVID-19.

The average hospital goes through 5,000 protective face masks a day, said Mitchell, adding a single Puro could disinfect up to 50 masks every 30 minutes.

The Puro is one of five projects currently in development that leverage Magna’s expertise outside its core automotive parts business, O’Hara said.

Canadian auto suppliers can now tap into a C$50 million ($35 million USD) government fund if they choose to retool to produce medical equipment desperately needed to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.