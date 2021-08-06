Magna swings to Q2 profit, cuts revenue outlook due to chip shortage

Canadian supplier Magna International Inc. said Friday it swung to a second-quarter net profit but cut its full-year revenue forecast, citing the ongoing chip shortage and resulting production disruptions.

The earnings report comes a day after Qualcomm topped Magna's bid for rival Swedish supplier Veoneer. Qualcomm's offer of $4.6 billion is an 18.4 percent premium to Magna's bid.

Magna reported net income of $424 million for the quarter, compared with a net loss of $647 million in the year-earlier period that was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue more than doubled to $9 billion.