Magna Q3 profit down as auto output falls due to chip shortage

Sales fell to $7.92 billion compared with $9.13 billion a year ago.

Lower global vehicle production, driven by the ongoing microchip shortage, forced a double-digit decline in third quarter sales at Canada’s Magna International Inc., the company said in its quarterly earnings report on Friday.

North America's largest auto supplier posted revenue of $7.9 billion for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $9.1 billion for the same quarter last year.

“The industry pressures we have been experiencing through 2021, intensified in Q3, leading to a very volatile operating environment,” Magna’s CEO Swamy Kotagiri, said on a conference call.

Along with lower sales, Kotagiri said unpredictable production schedules at automakers caused labour and other operational inefficiencies at Magna’s production plants, leading to tighter margins during Q3.

“On top of these factors, we have experienced inflationary cost increases in production inputs, including freight, commodities, and to a lesser degree, labour and energy costs.”

Magna has also built ongoing industry uncertainty into its outlook for the rest of 2021. In an updated forecast released last month, it warned its sales for the year were likely to fall short of guidance, coming in between $35.4 and $36.4 billion, compared to between $38 and $39.5 billion previously.

“The ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage remains the most significant headwind to global industry production,” Kotagiri said. “There have been some signs of improvement recently, however, it remains to be seen when the industry will return to a more stable rate of production.”

Kotagiri also addressed Magna’s recent aborted acquisition of tech supplier Veoneer on the conference call with analysts. Qualcomm Inc. and SSW Partners outbid Magna for the Stockholm-headquartered company last month.

“Although this transaction was expected to accelerate our position in [advanced driver-assistance systems] and provide for the scale, we remained disciplined on price, based on our evaluation.”

Kotagiri added Magna will continue investing internally in ADAS technologies, as well as considering external acquisitions that would “complement” its ADAS portfolio.

Despite the short-term uncertainty tied to the chip shortage, Magna said it remains confident in the prospects for the vehicle market.

Strong auto demand that is currently exceeding supply and “historically low” dealer inventories will propel the industry forward, Kotagiri said.

“These two factors, together with indications from OEMs that they intend to run strong production once additional semi chips are available continues to point to a positive and sustained mid-term production environment for auto suppliers.”

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

