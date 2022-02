The technology will be ready for mass production by 2025, Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri told reporters here at a winter proving ground last week, when it showed a formerly gasoline-powered 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD outfitted with the electric powertrain system.

He said Magna is now making the pitch to automaker customers that it will be able to provide them with the electric powertrain system as the EV market beckons, but without having to undergo costly platform redesigns and spending time and resources to develop their own.

Kotagiri said the system has already drawn "a lot of interest" from automakers, but he declined to name them.

Magna, North America's largest auto parts supplier, "is not just saying, tell us what you want and we'll give it to you," Kotagiri said. Instead, Magna's proposal is: " 'Here's the truck you had. We can make it electrified and it does exactly the same without changing your manufacturing footprint.' Bringing that value differentiates you from everyone else."