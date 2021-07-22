Magna International to buy Veoneer for $3.8 billion

Veoneer -- which spun off from longtime safety equipment supplier Autoliv in 2018 -- will be combined with Magna's existing advanced driver assistance systems business.

Canadian auto supplier Magna International Inc. said on Thursday it will buy Swedish rival Veoneer Inc. for about $3.8 billion in cash, in a deal that would help expand its driver assistance technologies business.

Magna will buy out Veoneer's outstanding shares for $31.25 each, and the acquisition represents an enterprise value of $3.3 billion including debt, the companies said in a joint statement.

Veoneer's market value was $2.23 billion based on its latest closing price, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. The shares closed at $19.93 on Thursday.

The acquisition will help Magna achieve about $100 million in annual cost savings by 2024, according to the statement.

Stockholm-based Veoneer -- which spun off from longtime safety equipment supplier Autoliv Inc. in 2018 -- will be combined with Magna's existing advanced driver assistance systems business.

The deal has been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close by the end of this year.

Magna ranks No. 4 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $32.6 billion in 2020.

