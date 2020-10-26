As Magna holds strong, it sizes up the future

Don Walker offered a few words of advice last week as he announced he would retire as CEO of North America's biggest auto supplier, Magna International Inc.
"I think we're well positioned to take advantage of the future trends," Walker said in a phone call with Automotive News and the man who will succeed him, Magna President Swamy Kotagiri.
"But whenever there are things changing, you've got to get it right," he urged, "because you're going to have some people make big missteps and make bad investments."
When he exits at the end of this year, Walker will leave Magna as a fine-tuned company that, despite the upheaval of a pandemic and disruptive industry change at every turn, seems to be holding strong. In early August, even as the supplier stabilized from the financial shock of North America and Europe's second-quarter halt in vehicle production, resulting in what Walker told analysts was "the worst decline that I have experienced in my 40 years in the auto industry," Magna was still confident enough about its liquidity to declare a quarterly dividend of 40 cents, an outlay of $216 million to shareholders.