Magna founder's $380M legal battle sucks in family, friends and 50 lawyers, report says

The legal drama playing out among the family and friends behind Canada’s largest auto parts supplier has ballooned to include eight litigants and at least 50 lawyers with no end to the legal wrangling in site, according to an in-depth feature in Toronto Life magazine.

It all started when Magna International founder Frank Stronach, 86, sued his daughter, Belinda, earlier this year for more than C$500 million ($380 million U.S.), alleging she and Stronach’s protégé Alon Ossip defrauded him to gain control of the family fortune.

Now, the legal web also includes Frank’s wife, Efriede, son Andrew, and three grandchildren.

Stronach left Magna in 2010. In 2011, the Stronachs formed the Stronach Group to manage their accumulated wealth in trust. That’s when trouble really began.

The Toronto Life story details a lengthy list of Stronach’s business ventures outside the auto industry, from an electric bike company to an Austrian-themed energy drink to a theme park and horse tracks. He also bred horses and raised grass-fed cattle in Florida.

Eventually a power struggle ensued between Stronach, his daughter and Ossip, all of whom accuse each other of misspending, bad business and backstabbing.

It all ripped the family apart, drove a wedge between friends Stronach and Ossip and landed all of them in court.