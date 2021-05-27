Magna to build vehicle mirror plant in S.C.

The $31 million plant will supply high-tech mirrors to BMW, Mercedes and Volvo.

Canadian auto giant Magna International Inc. is building a $31 million plant near Spartanburg, S.C., to manufacture vehicle mirrors.

Magna Mirrors, a unit of the world's third-largest auto supplier, says it expects the planned 170,000-square-foot factory to employ about 300 people. The operation in Duncan, S.C., is set to begin production in early 2022.

It will produce more than 1.75 million mirrors annually to start. The mirrors will incorporate a number of technologies Magna is developing, such as cameras and sensors.

The company broke ground on the plant in March, but additional construction started this month.

It will supply BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, a Magna spokeswoman confirmed. Magna currently operates five other plants in South Carolina, which is home to BMW's U.S. assembly plant in Spartanburg and Volvo's factory in Ridgeville.

Greg Layson of Automotive News Canada contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Purchasing departments mostly score higher with suppliers
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Purchasing departments mostly score higher with suppliers
Purchasing departments mostly score higher with suppliers
A chipmaker speaks: How it looks from his side
A chipmaker speaks: How it looks from his side
Supplier Duckyang to open $10 million plant in Georgia
Supplier Duckyang to open $10 million plant in Georgia
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-24-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive