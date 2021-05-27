Magna to build vehicle mirror plant in S.C.

Canadian auto giant Magna International Inc. is building a $31 million plant near Spartanburg, S.C., to manufacture vehicle mirrors.

Magna Mirrors, a unit of the world's third-largest auto supplier, says it expects the planned 170,000-square-foot factory to employ about 300 people. The operation in Duncan, S.C., is set to begin production in early 2022.

It will produce more than 1.75 million mirrors annually to start. The mirrors will incorporate a number of technologies Magna is developing, such as cameras and sensors.

The company broke ground on the plant in March, but additional construction started this month.

It will supply BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, a Magna spokeswoman confirmed. Magna currently operates five other plants in South Carolina, which is home to BMW's U.S. assembly plant in Spartanburg and Volvo's factory in Ridgeville.

Greg Layson of Automotive News Canada contributed to this report.