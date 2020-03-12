Linamar posts Q4 hit from UAW strike, warns of virus impact

CEO Linda Hasenfratz: "Clearly the GM strike took a big bite out of the quarter."

Canadian supplier Linamar Corp. reported a decline in fourth-quarter sales in its transportation segment as a result of the UAW strike at General Motors last year.

The supplier of transmission gears, all-wheel-drive systems and e-axles said Wednesday that overall sales decreased nearly 7 percent to $1.17 billion (USD) in the fourth quarter. The strike cost the company about $93 million in sales.

The strike lasted from the third quarter into the fourth and impacted several other major suppliers. Linamar previously estimated that the strike was costing the company up to $750,000 in earnings a day.

Linamar, based in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, said its fourth-quarter net earnings fell 60 percent to $36 million.

Normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 10 percent to $160.6 million.

Free cash flow was approximately $275 million in the fourth quarter.

"A few factors were a challenge this quarter and hurt our results," CEO Linda Hasenfratz said in a call with investors Wednesday evening.

"First of all, clearly the GM strike took a big bite out of the quarter." Hasenfratz said global market declines also had an impact on fourth-quarter results, but that strong launches in the transportation sector in Europe and Asia helped drive the supplier's performance. Hasenfratz also said she expects consistent growth in Asia from electrified vehicle program launches.

Full-year results

For all of 2019, the supplier said sales fell 3 percent to $5.36 billion.

Full-year net earnings dropped 27 percent to $311.3 million.

Full-year normalized EBITDA dropped 8 percent to $782.5 million.

Free cash flow was nearly $485 million for the full year.

Coronavirus hit

Linamar said the COVID-19 outbreak will have the single largest impact on the first quarter, with an estimated hit of $14.5 million to $21.7 million on operating earnings.

The supplier said the coronavirus could also impact the second quarter, but to a lesser extent, and that there is a possibility of supply chain disruption to Linamar's North American and European plants as a result of the pandemic.

The company said in its earnings statement that impacts from the outbreak are "not fully understood or determinable in terms of their impact to all segments at this point."

Linamar Corp. ranked No. 57 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide sales to automakers of $4.07 billion in 2018.

