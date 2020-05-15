Linamar past worst, ramps up auto-parts output, CEO says

Canadian supplier Linamar Corp. is cranking its factories back into production as the industry attempts to restart operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very much focused on recovery at this point,” Linda Hasenfratz said on BNN Bloomberg TV Friday. “I feel we’ve really come through the toughest point.”

Some plants are now running in North America and Europe. “Next week, the rest of the North America plants will be coming back online,” Hasenfratz said.

The comments may help soften the blow from U.S. factory production data today which showed an almost 72 percent slump for motor vehicles and parts as car plants shuttered to slow the spread of the virus.

The Guelph, Ontario-based company has established safety protocols based on screening, making sure workers get the protection they need, including masks, establishing physical barriers to keep people apart, cleaning and hygiene and contact tracing, she said.

