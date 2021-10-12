LG to shoulder $1.2 billion of GM's Bolt EV recall costs

SEOUL -- South Korea's LG Chem Ltd. and LG Electronics Inc. will be shouldering a combined $1.2 billion for General Motors' Bolt electric vehicle recall -- the lion's share of the expected costs, reassuring investors concerned about a rift between the conglomerate and a major carmaking customer.

GM in August expanded the recall, which will replace LG battery modules due to fire risk, to more than 140,000 cars, estimating the cost at $1.8 billion.

The LG group companies said on Tuesday that talks over the costs had ended. They booked most of their 1.4 trillion won ($1.17 billion) in costs in the July-September quarter although some was booked in the previous quarter.

For the latest quarter, LG Chem, whose wholly owned battery unit LG Energy Solution supplies batteries to GM, will take a charge of 620 billion won while LG Electronics, which assembles the cells into battery modules and packs, will book 480 billion won in costs.