Lear's Q4 profit falls on GM strike

Seating and electronic systems supplier Lear Corp. reported lower fourth-quarter profits and free cash flow as a result of the UAW's strike at General Motors last year.

The suburban Detroit-based supplier said its fourth-quarter net income fell 40.6 percent to $126 million from $212 million the year before, largely as a result of the strike. GM is Lear’s largest customer and the strike lasted 40 days, stretching from the latter part of the third quarter and into the fourth.

Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter fell to $161 million from $261 million in last year's period.

This is the second consecutive year the supplier’s fourth quarter profit fell dramatically. A year ago, Lear reported its 2018 fourth-quarter net income fell 47 percent from a year earlier to $212 million.

The supplier’s fourth-quarter sales decreased 3 percent to $4.8 billion from $4.9 billion in the same period last year.

The company’s free cash flow sank nearly 50 percent to $291 million in the fourth quarter, down from $574 million in the same period last year.

In addition to the impact of the strike, Lear CEO Ray Scott said in a statement that the company’s financial results were affected by a 6 percent decline in industry production and the weakening of global currencies against the U.S. dollar.

Shares of Lear were down 3.6 percent to $125.48 in Tuesday morning trading on Wall Street.

Sales at Lear's seating unit fell 3 percent to $3.63 billion from $3.73 billion, while revenue at the e-systems unit dropped 2 percent to $1.19 billion from $1.2 billion.

For all of 2019, revenue fell 6 percent to $19.8 billion from $21.1 billion for the full year 2018.

Full-year net income fell 34.4 percent to $754 million, down from $1.15 billion the year before.

The supplier’s total 2019 adjusted net income fell 28 percent to $866 million, down from $1.21 billion.

Lear previously forecas t a total adjusted net income for the year between $765 million and $845 million and revenue of between $19 billion and $19.5 billion after initially assessing the impact of the strike.

For 2020 Lear said it expects adjusted net income in a range of $780 million to $880 million and net sales in a range of $19.4 billion to $20.2 billion.

Lear, based in Southfield, Mich., ranks No. 8 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide sales to automakers of $21.15 billion in 2018.