Lear says Q1 net income fell 35%

DETROIT -- Lear Corp. joins peers in reporting lower first-quarter earnings in 2019 due to automotive production declines across the globe.

The Southfield, Mich.-based seating and electronics supplier said on Thursday that its first-quarter net income fell 35 percent to $229 million while revenue dropped 10 percent to $5.2 billion.

Lear shares fell 2.9 percent to $142.38 in midday trading.

Lear attributes the reduced earnings to production declines and plant downtime due to customers shuffling capacity to build new vehicle models.

"In the first quarter, Lear faced challenging macroeconomic conditions marked by significant declines in industry production. In addition, we experienced planned, yet significant, downtime, as our customers shut down their operations to change over to new models," CEO Ray Scott said in a press release.

A negative exchange rate against the euro and the Chinese renminbi also impacted earnings, the company said in a release.

Other automotive suppliers such as BorgWarner and Visteon Corp. reported similarly down results earlier this week.

While BorgWarner and Visteon reported operational challenges, Lear's financials were troubled by reduced sales in its seating segment in the quarter. Lear's seating division reported sales of $3.9 billion in the quarter, down from $4.3 billion in the same quarter last year. Its growing e-systems segment reported reported sales of $1.2 billion in the quarter compared to $1.4 billion in the quarter last year.

During the quarter, Lear repurchased 804,270 of its common stock for $118 million and acquired Seattle-based in-dash software firm Xevo Inc. for $320 million.

The supplier forecasts total 2019 adjusted net income between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion on revenue of $20.9 billion and $21.7 billion.