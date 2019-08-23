Lear retains top spot in J.D. Power seat quality study

Lear Corp. continues to rank highest in automotive seat quality, winning four awards in the latest J.D. Power seat quality study.

The manufacturer ranked first and third in the luxury car segment for seats it supplies to the Porsche 918 and Porsche 911.

The Audi Q5, Hyundai Santa Fe and Chevrolet Silverado led the pack in SUV and truck categories of the study, earning three more top awards for Lear.

"Quality is one of Lear's core values, and we are relentlessly focused on exceeding the expectations of our customers," Frank Orsini, head of Lear's seating unit, told Automotive News in an emailed statement.

Tachi-S Co. won top awards for the Nissan Maxima in the large car category and the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in the compact SUV category.

The Hyundai Elantra won a top spot for Hyundai Seat Division.

Lear held the three top positions in the luxury car segment in 2018 for the Mercedes-Benz C class, Porsche 911 and Audi A6.

The manufacturer also made the top of the luxury SUV segment in 2018 with the BMW X6.

Seat quality continues to improve overall, the study said.

"It is particularly encouraging to see so many newly redesigned vehicles — and their seats — performing better than their previous iterations," Brent Gruber, senior director of the global automotive quality practice at J.D. Power, said in a statement. "As quality and satisfaction levels continue to increase, it is clear the manufacturers are capitalizing on opportunities to upgrade and perfect their seats every chance they get."

The study is based on survey responses from 75,000 owners of new 2019 model-year cars and light trucks.