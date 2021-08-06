Lear plans manufacturing plant, ‘hundreds of new jobs' in Detroit

Lear Corp. is planning to set up a new manufacturing plant and create hundreds of new jobs on Detroit's east side after landing a contract to supply seats for General Motors' electric vehicles.

The seating and electronics supplier said the just-in-time seating manufacturing plant is planned for the site of the former Cadillac Stamping Plant. It will support the company's supply to GM's battery electric vehicles that will be built at Factory Zero, Lear confirmed.

"We are excited to be supporting GM's vision of moving to an all-electric future, and even more excited to be supporting that vision here in Detroit," the company said in an emailed statement to Crain's Detroit Business, a sister publication to Automotive News. "The facility will be one of our most energy-efficient plants in North America, and not only create hundreds of new jobs, but will be another important step forward in the redevelopment of Detroit's eastside neighborhood."