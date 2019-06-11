Lear to close plant near Detroit, move operation to northern Mich.

Automotive seating supplier Lear Corp. plans to close a components plant near Detroit in Taylor, Mich., in a move that will affect 76 employees.

The company will close the plant by Oct. 21, according to a notice filed with the state. Layoffs will start Aug. 12.

The operation makes terminals and connectors, which are plastic parts used for automotive electrical components, according to Lear's website.

Lear is shifting the work to a plant in Traverse City, Mich., and said it is offering affected employees the chance to transfer.

"Our production and personnel needs fluctuate based on business conditions," the company said in a statement emailed to Crain's Detroit Business, an affiliate of Automotive News. "We have transferred this work to our Traverse City facility, creating a North American center of excellence for terminals and connectors. All employees have been offered employment in the newly expanded Traverse City facility and we are pleased to keep the jobs in Michigan."

Affected employees, mostly operators and quality technicians, are represented by UAW Local 174. The union could not be reached for comment.