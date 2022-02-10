Kia tops J.D. Power reliability study as Korean brands grab 3 of top 4 spots

Kia for the first time topped all brands in vehicle reliability over the first three years of ownership as Korean brands claimed three of the top four spots in an annual J.D. Power study.

The 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study was redesigned this year to include additional tech-focused inputs, such as software updates. As a result, overall problems per 100 vehicles jumped to an average of 192 this year from an average of 121 last year.

Kia, which finished third a year ago, led all brands with a reported 145 problems per 100 vehicles. General Motors' Buick brand climbed into second after tying for the fifth spot last year, while Hyundai placed third and Genesis came in fourth, but first among luxury brands.

The results mark a continued streak of dominance from the Korean brands, which have also led recent J.D. Power Initial Quality Studies, examining the first 90 days of ownership.

"They have a relentless drive and a relentless focus on quality, dependability and making sure the vehicles hold up over a longer period of time," David Amodeo, director of global automotive at J.D. Power, told Automotive News. "This certainly wasn't an area in the past where they were as strong."