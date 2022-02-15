Key supplier Marelli is in talks with lenders on debt reorganization, report says

Mizuho Financial Group and other lenders are in talks with KKR-owned parts supplier Marelli Holdings to renegotiate debt and offer financing to keep it operational, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The supplier, previously owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, had at least 1.1 trillion yen ($9.5 billion) in total debt as of September, the people said.

Marelli is seeking to file as soon as March for an alternative dispute resolution in Japan, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public.