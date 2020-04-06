In Japan, Continental opens crisis playbook

But now, Wolfram is bracing for a new set of challenges: As Japan's infection rate zooms higher in the first days of April, so do expectations that Japan will follow other countries in enacting more stringent containment measures.

Despite being one of the world's largest industrial and commercial centers, Japan so far has managed to avoid a blanket lockdown by practicing mild social distancing and telework programs. But health officials now say more action is needed, and Tokyo's governor has raised the lockdown specter if infections continue to surge.

Japan's prime minister said Wednesday, April 1, it would be difficult to enact a strict lockdown as in Europe. But he warned that Tokyo and other big cities stand at the brink of explosive infection rates.

Japan has banned entry to the island nation of citizens from more than 70 countries and territories, including the U.S., Canada, China, South Korea and most of Europe.

"Right now, the worst-case scenario is that the Japanese government enacts further steps," Wolfram said. That would mean that "people we still have working from the office — because they carry out work which is extremely difficult or impossible to do remotely — can't get back into the office.

"That is the next level of escalation — nobody at all could come to the office anymore."

Such duties cover certain administration tasks still handled by paper in Japan, such as human relations or finance work. But it also includes driving tests, laboratory work, product validation or other design work that requires powerful computers only accessible on-site. Continental also has a factory in Japan with 200 workers making electronic brakes and electronic stability control units.