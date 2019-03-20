IAV Automotive hires new president

DETROIT -- IAV Automotive Engineering Inc. has chosen a new president it hopes will hasten the engineering services supplier's work in mobility.

Mike Kenhard, 46, oversees North American product and services growth, according to a Tuesday news release . IAV, based in suburban Detroit, aims to continue its powertrain development and software work while embedding itself in the automotive mobility space.

Kenhard joined IAV in January, coming from a position as director of engineering at Plymouth-based AVL Powertrain Engineering Inc. Kenhard also previously served in leadership positions at Denso in the U.S. and U.K. He received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at Kingston University in London.

The last permanent president was Andrew Ridgway, a former General Motors executive who left IAV in February 2017 and is now vice president of thermal systems for supplier TI Automotive. Maisa Oliveira, now IAV's vice president of administration, served as interim president for the past year after previous interim president Michael Junger left and became managing director and president of Consulting4Drive GmbH.

"As a leading engineering services firm, IAV has an impressive history of tackling a vast array of challenges facing the automotive industry and I feel privileged to join this talented company at such a pivotal time," Kenhard said in the release.