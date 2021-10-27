Eberspaecher put workers on reduced hours after cyberattack

BERLIN -- A cyberattack on German supplier Eberspaecher has led to an emergency short-time work schedule at the company's headquarters in Esslingen, Germany.

The supplier has agreed to the plan with the IG Metall trade union, a company spokeswoman told the dpa press agency on Wednesday.

Production is still at a standstill at many of the supplier's factories, including its large plant in Neunkirchen, Germany, where employees stood in front of closed doors, Automotive News Europe's sister publication Automobilwoche reported.

So far, no customers in Europe or the U.S. -- including BMW, Stellantis, VW and Audi -- have reported production cuts related to the episode.

For security reasons, Eberspaecher is not currently releasing any information about the extent or possible duration of the cyberattack, Automobilwoche said.

The Stuttgart public prosecutor's office is investigating on suspicion of computer sabotage and attempted extortion, reports said.

The cyberattack largely paralyzed the supplier's computers systems globally, the German business magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported.