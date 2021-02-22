How do you make a heavy liftgate lighter?

The concept also has to be flexible enough to work for different customers with different product specs, said Sid Asthana, Magna's global director of material science.

"The cookie-cutter approach doesn't work," Asthana told Automotive News. "The customer demands change from one liftgate to the next, from one OEM to the next, from one vehicle to the next, depending on the vehicle structure.

"There are a lot of moving parts that we tried to bring together to make it finally work."

Their development work is being driven by the industry push for lighter-weight solutions as vehicle electrification spreads. Liftgates were an obvious target for weight reduction. The closures are typically made of steel and joined by welding processes.

Liftgates could be made using lighter materials, but moving away from metal means welding is no longer possible. The partners' first bonded liftgate appeared on the 2020 Acura RDX and Jeep Cherokee using multiple materials.

"Not every customer is moving toward adopting the thermoplastic liftgate technology at the same pace," Asthana said. "But we clearly see, based on trends from the marketplace and what we are hearing from customers, that the thermoplastic liftgate market is going to grow very big."

Adhesive bonding was one of the only viable joining methods for a construction with thermoplastics, said Frank Billotto, DuPont Americas marketing manager, "especially when you're working with parts that have contoured surfaces and where you have dissimilar mixed materials interfacing together."