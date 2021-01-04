How 3 leaders in the parts industry are remaking themselves

"There was a lot of overlap in the group, so I'm looking forward to being able to streamline — especially some of the inefficiencies we have with different components being in different business units," he said.

"Now, we can take all these people, combine them, talk with that group of people with the customer and really drive those solutions forward and understand — whether it be the new architecture in the vehicle or help even develop the customers in that new architecture — what can we do for them?" Mansuetti said.

Bosch also is betting much of its future on electrification as customers continue to invest more in electric vehicles.

"This need for speed, this need to be first to market, the need to be there with the right product, that's something I think that's really accelerated. Maybe some of this sharing economy took a back seat in the pandemic," he said.

Some of Bosch's focus remains on autonomous vehicles. In August, the company launched an automated valet-parking project in Detroit to showcase its work on self-driving vehicle infrastructure. As the technology progresses, the industry timeline surrounding AVs will continue to get more realistic, Mansuetti said.

"Autonomy is still there, and autonomy is still interesting, but I think everybody's come to realize what a difficult problem it is," he said. "We'll still continue to work on it, but it may not be with the timeline that everybody once expected."

Bosch's strategic shift also anticipates new forms of collaboration, the executive said.

"Truly, no one organization or division or person can really handle these things alone," Mansuetti said. "The pandemic reconfirmed the necessity for this really high level of cooperation and collaboration and even partnerships in new ways."