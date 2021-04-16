Here are the finalists for the 2021 PACE and PACEpilot Awards

The Automotive News PACE Award is now in its 27th year

Editors note: A previous version of this story included an incorrrect location for CarSaver.

Technical innovations from 27 suppliers around the world have been named finalists in the 2021 Automotive News PACE Awards.

The 31 individual technologies range from new sensors that can distinguish between vehicle passengers to an advancement in how an auto retailer transacts a remote sale.

At the same time, 23 finalists from 20 companies have been named for the Automotive News PACEpilot award.

The Automotive News PACEpilot award, now in its second year, recognizes pre-commercial, post-pilot innovations in the automotive or future mobility space, including products, processes, software and IT systems.

The Automotive News PACE Award, now in its 27th year, is given to suppliers in recognition of a technological innovation in product or processes that has reached commercial application.

PACE judges will review the innovations for the award, to be presented Sept. 30 at a ceremony in Detroit.

This year's spectrum of PACE Award finalists represents both established global automotive leaders with long track records in R&D, including Bosch, Continental, Superior Industries and Yazaki Corp., as well as lesser-known, younger companies working on breakthroughs in emerging fields, such as RoboSense, Tekion and Work Truck Solutions.

The 2021 finalists reflect an industry of diverse R&D efforts, including a new brake system sensor from Hella Corp. in Northville, Mich.; an advancement in solid-state lidar from RoboSense of Shenzhen, China; and a child-presence detection system from IEE S.A. in Bissen, Luxembourg.

"This year's class of PACE finalists showcases the rich innovation under way worldwide in the business of moving people and things," said Steve Schmith, director of Automotive News PACE judging. "The finalists represent companies operating throughout the automotive value chain who are not only driving game-changing approaches to product development, but also reimagining the customer experience and creating new ways of generating revenue."

The 2021 Automotive News PACE Award finalists and their innovations are:

 

Aptiv
Solid-state electrical center
Troy, Mich.

Bosch
SAE Level 2 autonomous Class 8 trucking application
Plymouth, Mich.

BWI Group
Semi-active roll control system
Kettering, Ohio

CarSaver
Nissan [email protected]
Franklin, Tenn.

Cerence Inc.
Cerence Pay
Burlington, Mass.

Continental
Body high-performance computer and cooperation portal
Auburn Hills, Mich.

Continental
Curved Plastic Lens
Auburn Hills, Mich.

Faurecia
IRYStec perceptual display platform vision
Detroit

Flex
Valet park computing unit
Farmington Hills, Mich.

Flex
Smart power conversion module
Farmington Hills, Mich.

Garrett Motion
E-Turbo for hybrid powertrains
Rolle, Switzerland

Hella Corp.
Brake system sensor
Northville, Mich.

IEE S.A.
VitaSense child-presence detection system
Bissen, Luxembourg

Inteva Products
InStitch technology with real-time scanning
Troy, Mich.

Joyson Safety Systems
Integrated foam sensor for occupant classification
Pontiac, Mich.

KAR Global
ADESA Simulcast+
Carmel, Ind.

Lear Corp.
Battery disconnect unit
Southfield, Mich.

Marelli
Very-high-pressure GDI fuel system
Auburn Hills, Mich.

Mitsubishi Chemical America
KyronMAX roof receivers
Commerce Township, Mich.

Preh Inc.
Haptic rotary knob bonded to a touch screen surface
Novi, Mich.

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co. Ltd.)
MEMS solid-state automotive lidar
Shenzhen, China

Samsung Electronics
PixCell LED
Giheung, South Korea

Schaeffler Group USA Inc.
P2 hybrid module for rwd transmissions
Wooster, Ohio

Superior Industries International Inc.
Environmentally friendly, highly durable chrome-like finish
Dallas

Tekion
Automotive Retail Cloud
San Ramon, Calif.

Valeo
Data interface for ultrasonic near-field perception systems
Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany

Valeo
eAccess 48-volt electric powertrain system
Saint Quentin, France

Valeo Wiper Systems
All-weather lidar cleaning system
La Verriere, France

Vitesco Technologies
Modular coolant flow-control valve
Auburn Hills, Mich.

Work Truck Solutions
Commercial vehicle business model
Chico, Calif.

Yazaki
Battery-mounted power management module
Susono, Shizuoka, Japan

The finalists for the 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot awards are:

 

Aira
FreePower wireless charging
Chandler, Ariz.

Arbe
4D imaging radar
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

CNXMotion
Brake-to-Steer
Grand Blanc, Mich.

Continental
Trailer hitch assist
Auburn Hills, Mich.

Continental Structural Plastics
Multi-material EV battery enclosure
Auburn Hills, Mich.

Detect-It
Coder-free AI manufacturing enterprise software
Oak Park, Mich.

GHSP
Grenlite
Holland, Mich.

Global Safety Textiles GmbH
One-piece woven airbag
Maulburg, Germany

Lear Corp.
5G V2X telematics control unit
Southfield, Mich.

Lear Corp.
INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense technology
Southfield, Mich.

Magna International
EtelligentReach advanced all-wheel-drive system for battery-electric vehicles
Troy, Mich.

Marelli
Indoor air-quality purification system
Auburn Hills, Mich.

Marelli
MFL transparent HMI
Auburn Hills, Mich.

Nexteer Automotive
Steer-by-wire with stowable steering column
Auburn Hills, Mich.

Noble Gas Systems
Conformable high-pressure hydrogen tank
Novi, Mich.

PPG Industries
Precision coatings application
Ingersheim, Germany

Sonatus
Dynamic data management solution
Detroit

Swift Navigation
Precise positioning
San Francisco, Calif.

Tenneco
Cold start thermal unit
Southfield, Mich.

Valeo Thermal Systems
e-Silentflow
La Verriere, France

Valeo Thermal Systems
FlexHeater
La Verriere, France

Vayyar
Automotive 4D imaging radar
Yehud, Israel

ZF Friedrichshafen
Self-supporting overhead airbag system
Northville, Mich.

