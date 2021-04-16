Here are the finalists for the 2021 PACE and PACEpilot Awards

Editors note: A previous version of this story included an incorrrect location for CarSaver.

Technical innovations from 27 suppliers around the world have been named finalists in the 2021 Automotive News PACE Awards.

The 31 individual technologies range from new sensors that can distinguish between vehicle passengers to an advancement in how an auto retailer transacts a remote sale.

At the same time, 23 finalists from 20 companies have been named for the Automotive News PACEpilot award.

The Automotive News PACEpilot award, now in its second year, recognizes pre-commercial, post-pilot innovations in the automotive or future mobility space, including products, processes, software and IT systems.

The Automotive News PACE Award, now in its 27th year, is given to suppliers in recognition of a technological innovation in product or processes that has reached commercial application.

PACE judges will review the innovations for the award, to be presented Sept. 30 at a ceremony in Detroit.

This year's spectrum of PACE Award finalists represents both established global automotive leaders with long track records in R&D, including Bosch, Continental, Superior Industries and Yazaki Corp., as well as lesser-known, younger companies working on breakthroughs in emerging fields, such as RoboSense, Tekion and Work Truck Solutions.

The 2021 finalists reflect an industry of diverse R&D efforts, including a new brake system sensor from Hella Corp. in Northville, Mich.; an advancement in solid-state lidar from RoboSense of Shenzhen, China; and a child-presence detection system from IEE S.A. in Bissen, Luxembourg.

"This year's class of PACE finalists showcases the rich innovation under way worldwide in the business of moving people and things," said Steve Schmith, director of Automotive News PACE judging. "The finalists represent companies operating throughout the automotive value chain who are not only driving game-changing approaches to product development, but also reimagining the customer experience and creating new ways of generating revenue."