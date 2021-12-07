GM's battery supplier LG Energy wants to raise up to $10.8 billion from IPO

LG Energy Solution plans to raise as much as 12.75 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in what would be South Korea’s biggest-ever initial public offering, defying concerns over fires involving its batteries that led to a mass recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs .

The company will issue 34 million new shares priced between 257,000 won and 300,000 won each, it said in a filing Tuesday. Parent LG Chem Ltd. will sell 850,000 shares, bringing the total to 42.5 million. Retail and institutional investors can subscribe on Jan. 18 and 19, according to the IPO prospectus, which said 20 percent will be allotted to employees. Trading will begin on Jan. 27.

The offering could give LG Energy a market value of 70 trillion won ($59 billion).