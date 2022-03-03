GM taps Jeff Morrison as VP of global purchasing and supply chain

DETROIT -- General Motors has promoted Jeff Morrison to vice president of global purchasing and supply chain, a crucial role as the industry continues to manage the global microchip shortage and develop new supply chains for electric vehicles and EV batteries.

Morrison, currently executive director of global electrification and battery engineering, has spent more than 15 years in purchasing, supply chain and logistics roles with GM.

Morrison, 48, replaces Shilpan Amin, who will be promoted to president of GM International when Steve Kiefer retires April 1.

In Morrison's current role, he is responsible for GM's global electrified hardware development, including EV propulsion calibration and driving performance, GM said in a statement Thursday.

He has also led GM's global engineering and logistics organizations in the U.S. and Germany and has held executive roles in electrical systems and advanced technology, strategic planning, chassis systems and global logistics.

"Jeff's extensive industry and leadership experience, especially in EV product development, procurement and support at the supplier level, positions him to continue the great progress we have made developing stronger relationships with the supplier community," Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, said in a statement. "This will be critical as we continue to build a strong, scalable and sustainable EV supply chain to support the acceleration of our upcoming EV launches."

Before joining GM, Morrison was an engineering manager for powertrain supplier Federal-Mogul and an engineer for DaimlerChrysler, according to his LinkedIn profile.