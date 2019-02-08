GM Oshawa plant stops output after Unifor walks off shift at Lear

TORONTO — Production at General Motors' assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, stopped at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern time Friday after the automaker exhausted seat supplies from a Lear Corp. plant, where workers walked off the job.

Over 200 workers at the feeder plant, which supplies seats for the cars and trucks assembled at Oshawa, did not work their day shift, but the next shift would start work at 2:30 p.m., Unifor Local 222 President Colin James said.

GM has announced plans to end production at the longtime Oshawa plant, drawing protests from union and government officials across Canada, who have mounted a campaign to save the factory.

It was unclear if output of both trucks and cars was affected, what impact the stoppage had on daily production, or when production would resume, GM Canada spokesman David Paterson said.

The Oshawa plant, which runs at 30 percent capacity, produces about 250 Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impalas cars daily, on a single shift. The factory also finishes assembly of outgoing models of the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado trucks, which are shipped to Oshawa from a plant in Indiana. It produces 450 of the pickups daily over two shifts.

The Oshawa plant operates on a just-in-time delivery system, keeping a limited supply of bulky commodities such as seats on hand, said GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright.

Paterson did not know if there would be adequate seat stockpiles for the second truck shift starting at 2:30 p.m., or whether that shift could be delayed until supplies arrived.

Unifor on Twitter called the job action “a solidarity event at Lear.”

GM Canada, in a statement emailed to Automotive News Canada, called the walkout "an illegal action at a local supplier, Lear seating that supplies the Oshawa Assembly Plant. GM Canada continues to call on Unifor to begin discussing transition and training support for Oshawa assembly workers."

Local 222 also represents about 2,600 workers at the GM Oshawa plant. The union also represents about 1,800 workers at plants supplying GM's Oshawa operations.

"The message that we're sending is that it's not just about General Motors' workers. All the suppliers, including Lear Whitby, are impacted by a potential closure," James said.

The action comes just a day after Unifor President Jerry Dias met with UAW leadership in Detroit, where the two unions pledged to “work better together” in their campaigns against General Motors’ planned cuts.