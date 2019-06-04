GM, Michelin plan to deploy airless tires

General Motors plans to begin real-world testing of airless tires on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles this year in Michigan — a state notorious for its degrading roads and potholes.

GM and tire supplier Michelin announced Tuesday a joint research agreement to develop and validate the tire supplier's Unique Puncture-proof Tire System, or Uptis, with plans to introduce the tires on passenger vehicles as early as 2024.

The tires can support the vehicle without air by using flexible rubber composites with proprietary fiber-glass resin that fit on traditional wheels, according to a Michelin. The design and "airless technology" allows the Uptis prototype to eliminate flats and blowouts — increasing safety and reducing the use of raw materials and waste, the companies said.