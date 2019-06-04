GM, Michelin plan to deploy airless tires

General Motors plans to begin real-world testing of airless tires on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles this year in Michigan — a state notorious for its degrading roads and potholes.

GM and tire supplier Michelin announced Tuesday a joint research agreement to develop and validate the tire supplier's Unique Puncture-proof Tire System, or Uptis, with plans to introduce the tires on passenger vehicles as early as 2024.

The tires can support the vehicle without air by using flexible rubber composites with proprietary fiber-glass resin that fit on traditional wheels, according to a Michelin. The design and "airless technology" allows the Uptis prototype to eliminate flats and blowouts — increasing safety and reducing the use of raw materials and waste, the companies said.

Photo
LESLIE ALLEN

Steve Kiefer, senior vice president of GM Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, described it as "breakthrough technology" that General Motors is "excited" to partner on with the tire supplier.

"Uptis is an ideal fit for propelling the automotive industry into the future and a great example of how our customers benefit when we collaborate and innovate with our supplier partners," he said in a statement.

GM, according to Michelin, will be a "technical partner" on the development of the wheels. The tire supplier will retain the intellectual properties and be able to distribute the wheels to other manufacturers, according to a company spokesman.

Uptis is an evolution of Michelin's airless tires that are available on John Deere lawn mowers and other equipment.

The companies announced the partnership at the Movin'On Summit for sustainable mobility in Montreal.

