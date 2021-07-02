GM invests in Calif. lithium sourcing for EV batteries

The lithium extracted by Controlled Thermal Resources will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process.

General Motors

General Motors revealed its all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, in March 2020.

DETROIT — General Motors has agreed to a multimillion-dollar investment and collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources to secure low-cost lithium from California that will be vital to its Ultium battery chemistry.

The investment is part of GM's pledge to dedicate $35 billion to electric and autonomous vehicle development through 2025. The first stage of the project is expected to yield lithium in 2024.

GM's Ultium batteries, which will power its next generation of EVs, starting with the GMC Hummer pickup this fall, are made with lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, copper, manganese and aluminum. Today, the lithium GM uses is sourced from Asia and South America.

The lithium extracted by Controlled Thermal Resources will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process, which leads to a smaller physical footprint and lower carbon dioxide emissions than the traditional processes of pit mining or evaporation ponds, GM said in a statement.

The automaker expects its work with Controlled Thermal Resources to lead to more lithium extraction methods that cause less harm to the environment. A significant amount of GM's future lithium hydroxide and carbonate could be sourced from Controlled Thermal's development called Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field in Imperial, Calif. The closed-loop direct extraction process will recover lithium from geothermal brine.

As GM scales Ultium-powered vehicles, a local, high-quality, ethically sourced supply becomes crucial, Tim Grewe, director of electrification strategy, told Automotive News.

"If it really goes to where we think it can go, and if we collaborate with them and innovate with them, it could be one of the best things we've ever been invested in," Grewe said.

GM will be the first company to make such an investment in the Hell's Kitchen development. The automaker will have first rights on lithium produced during the first stage of the project.

"Lithium is critical to battery production today and will only become more important as consumer adoption of EVs increases, and we accelerate towards our all-electric future," Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, global product development, purchasing and supply chain, said in the statement.

"By securing and localizing the lithium supply chain in the U.S., we're helping ensure our ability to make powerful, affordable, high mileage EVs while also helping to mitigate environmental impact and bring more low-cost lithium to the market as a whole."

Batteries remain one of the most significant costs of EVs. Lithium is a key material in their makeup and will become more central to battery use as GM considers lithium batteries with a protected anode, the automaker said.

Related Article
GM's Ultium Cells partners with Li-Cycle for battery recycling
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
SK Innovation to raise annual battery capacity to 200 GWh by 2025
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
SK Innovation to raise annual battery capacity to 200 GWh by 2025
SK Innovation to raise annual battery capacity to 200 GWh by 2025
Fire at Faurecia plant in Michigan briefly halts some production
Fire at Faurecia plant in Michigan briefly halts some production
Hella said to attract interest from Faurecia, Plastic Omnium
Hella said to attract interest from Faurecia, Plastic Omnium
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-28-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive