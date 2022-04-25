GM asks suppliers to sign carbon neutrality pledge

DETROIT — General Motors has asked its global suppliers to sign a pledge of carbon neutrality, development of social responsibility programs and implementation of sustainable procurement practices in their supply chain operations.

"There are economic and social imperatives in lowering emissions and addressing climate change while cultivating a just transition," Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of global purchasing and supply chain, said in a statement Monday. "As we accelerate toward our vision of an all-electric future, our commitment to bringing everybody along includes our global suppliers whose collaboration is critical to promoting a sustainable, safe and better world."

Many suppliers have already set their own carbon neutrality targets. Magna, for instance, is aiming for global carbon neutrality by 2030, and Bosch says it has been carbon neutral since 2020.

In addition to carbon neutrality, the GM-backed pledge calls for social and governance commitments, such as human rights protections and fair operating practices, areas that have become more prevalent as automakers source the metals needed for electric vehicle batteries.

Suppliers representing more than half of GM's about $76 billion direct material annual purchase value last year have already signed the pledge, GM said in the statement.