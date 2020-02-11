Germany's Webasto will reopen headquarters after coronavirus infections

BERLIN -- Webasto will reopen its headquarters close to Munich on Wednesday, the German supplier said in a statement.

Eight of the company's employees contracted the new coronavirus that is spreading in China and around the world. The company said in total, 180 of its employees had sought tests for the virus, with all but the eight receiving a negative test result.

Webasto in January said a Chinese employee from Shanghai had tested positive for the virus upon returning to China following a visit to its headquarters in the German town of Stockdorf.

Workspaces, meeting rooms, kitchen facilities and sanitary installations were cleaned and disinfected ahead of the reopening, the company said.

Webasto said the eight infected employees are still in hospitals in Munich and the district of Traunstein.

"We are in active contact with all of them and are pleased that some of them are already completely free of complaints and will probably be released shortly," CEO Holger Engelmann said in the statement.

Automotive News Europe contributed to this report