German supplier Eberspaecher struck by cyberattack

German automotive exhaust and thermal management systems supplier Eberspaecher Group said Monday that it was the victim of a cyberattack that affected the company's information technology infrastructure.

Eberspaecher, in a statement on its website , called it an “organized cyberattack” and said it immediately took “necessary steps” to counteract the attack and protect iemployees and customers. As of 7:13 p.m. EDT, the supplier's website appeared to be down, except for a page showing the statement in English and German and the company's logo.

"Our team is working at full speed with external cybersecurity specialists and data forensics experts to eliminate the threat and restore normal operations," the statement read in part. "The relevant investigative authorities have been called in."

Details about the attack, who is responsible and the impact on Eberspaecher operations and customers were not immediately clear. A request for comment was not immediately returned by the company's press office.

Ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity threats have surged in recent months, including across the automotive industry . Ransomware involves hackers demanding a payment in exchange for the return of a victim's data.

Eberspaecher ranks No. 37 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 global suppliers , with automotive parts sales of $6.02 billion to automakers in 2020.

The company's roots date back to 1865 and it has 80 operations in 29 countries with about 10,000 employees. It's North American unit, based in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Mich., has been expanding operations and in March announced a new plant in Louisville , Ky.

