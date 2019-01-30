Gentex Q4 net income down 19% on vehicle production concerns

Gentex Corporation
Gentex's Full Display Mirror allows the driver to switch the inside rear-view mirror from plain-mirror mode, to a display from a high-mounted, rear-facing camera on the car's exterior. Features include home automation, sign recoginition, blind zone alert, and turn by turn navigation, to name a few.

Gentex Corp.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 19 percent to $106.3 million, sending shares down.

The Zeeland, Mich., supplier of mirrors said revenue fell 1 percent to $453.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2018. Gentex said plant shutdowns and changes to production schedules at automakers, as well as order adjustments at certain Tier 1 auto suppliers, dinging quarterly revenue.

The company is among the first major auto suppliers to report its quarterly results and many analysts view it as a bellwether for the supplier segment.

Production of auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors increased 2 percent to 10.2 million units. North American shipments improved 11 percent to 3.36 million units while international shipments fell 2 percent to 6.87 million units.

Gentex said its gross profit margin in the fourth quarter fell 1.3 percentage points to 37.9 percent, primarily because of the impact of higher tariffs, the company said.

The company's shares fell 6.2 percent to $21.59 in midday trading.

Full-year results

For full-year 2018, Gentex's net income rose 8 percent to $437.9 million, driven by a lower effective tax rate. Revenue increased 2 percent to $1.83 billion, due to a 6 percent increase in auto-dimming interior and exterior mirror unit deliveries which were partially offset by changes in customers' product mix, lower-than-expected global vehicle production and other order customer adjustments.

"While 2018 was not the growth year we had hoped for, we are encouraged that our top line grew despite the poor performance in light vehicle production, particularly in our highest penetration and dollar content markets of Europe and North America," Gentex CEO Steve Downing said in a statement.

"In the end, 2018 finished with our sales levels outperforming our underlying markets by over 4 percent and when you consider the order adjustments of Tier 1 customers this growth rate was very close to our stated goal of mid-single digit out-performance versus our underlying market."

Gentex shipped 41 million mirror units last year compared with 39 million in 2017.

Gentex expects 2019 revenue to grow 0 to 5 percent to $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion, with global light-vehicle production increasing from 79.1 million to 79.5 million units.

The company ranks No. 91 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $1.76 billion in 2017.

